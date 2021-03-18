Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Mobile Marketing Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the mobile marketing market include the emerging trend of social media platforms and advertising, the growing number of mobile users, and the increasing use of mobile web and applications. Mobile applications and websites have become traction for both businesses and customers at a global level. Presently, there are numerous kinds of mobile applications and aids in making people's lifestyle and living easy and simplified. The increasing use of mobile applications is seen in daily life, including communication, education, business, cooking, banking, shopping matrimony, and others. Thus, digital marketing worldwide chooses to publish its ads on mobile applications. Mobile apps are very useful for promoting a brand or business. Furthermore, the strong adoption and demand for web applications and websites will fuel the growth of the mobile marketing market share in terms of revenue. On the other hand, security and privacy concerns regarding confidential information related to business and customers will hamper the market growth.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Mobile Marketing Market



Mobile Marketing Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Swrve Inc

- Airship Inc

- Vibes Media LLC

- Braze Inc

- Adobe Inc

- Acoustic L.P

- Oracle Corporation

- SAP SE

- Salesforce.com, Inc

- Pyze Inc



Component Segment Drivers



Based on component, the market is segmented into platforms and services. The services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years. In the period of digital transformation, almost every business is drastically shifting the marketing process on several digital platforms, wherein the business doesn't have any experience with mobile marketing services. Thus, they choose to outsource mobile marketing services to specific vendors for a specific time, which will further fuel the growth of the market.



Organization Size Segment Drivers



Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period as SMEs owners prefer efficient and cost-effective methods to improve revenue. Furthermore, mobile marketing does not require high costs like those comprised in pay for postage, printing or airtime, resources for door-step marketing, and others. Furthermore, as the volume rises, the cost of development and delivery reduces significantly. All these factors are bolstering the demand for the mobile marketing market.



To Know More About Mobile Marketing Market



Regional Drivers



Based on region, North America is predicted to dominate the market due to the strong adoption of advanced mythologies in the region and the rising dependence of users on mobile phones. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to rise at a faster CAGR over the coming years due to the increasing number of mobile internet users.



Mobile Marketing Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Component:



- Platform

- Services



Segmentation by Channel:



- Messaging

- Push notification

- Mobile Emails

- Quick Response (QR) Code

- Location-based Marketing

- In-app Messages

- Mobile Web

- Others



Segmentation by Organization Size:



- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

- Large Enterprises



Segmentation by Vertical:



- Retail and eCommerce

- Travel and Logistics

- Automotive

- BFSI

- Telecom and IT

- Media and Entertainment

- Healthcare

- Government

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research

GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.