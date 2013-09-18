Global Mobile Money Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The mobile phone industry has witnessed exponential growth over the last decade. Development in the electronics and telecommunications sector has spawned a variety of advanced technologies, operating system and value added features to cell phones. Advent of 2G, 3G and 4G technologies has resulted in increasing Internet usage, giving rise to mobile money/payment. It has not only created business opportunities for mobile manufacturers but also for telecommunication service providers, mobile application developers and other stakeholders.



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Increasing penetration of mobile phones and Internet usage for various purposes such as shopping, purchasing movie tickets, and bill payments is expected to drive the market. In addition, affordable rates and ease of access are expected to positively impact the industry over the forecast period. Delivering cost effective and fully functional payments services for mobile users is a challenge for service providers.



North America and Europe have been occupying majority of the market share, and are expected to drive the industry with an expected annual growth rate of over 70%. Countries in the BRIC region such as China and India, where the IT and electronics industries are developing at a rapid rate are expected to gain market share over the next few years.



Some of the major players in this market include Google, PayPal, Sybase, Utiba, Vesta, Xius, Yellow Pepper, Gemalto, Comviva, Luup, and Obopay among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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