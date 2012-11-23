Global Mobile Network Optimization Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global Mobile Network Optimization market to grow at a CAGR of 22.27 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction in expenses. The Global Mobile Network Optimization market has also been witnessing increasing demand for internet-enabled devices. However, network security issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Mobile Network Optimization Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Network Optimization market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Tektronix Communications Inc., Anritsu Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., EXFO Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson Inc., and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Astellia Inc., Azimuth Systems Inc., Nippon Electric Corp., Continuous Computing Corp., Keynote Systems Inc., Procera Networks Inc., Spirent Communications Plc., Tellabs Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

