Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2026 - Top Companies Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Apple, Bose Corporation

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Surge in the use of smartphones due to their various features and compact size is driving the growth of the market. Rise in the demand for wireless mobile phone accessories is fuelling market growth. Mobile phone accessories comprise any hardware that is not necessary for the operation of a smartphone but when used, they improve the functionality of the phones.



Based on types, the mobile phone accessories market has been classified into batteries, headphones/earphones, portable speakers, chargers, memory cards, and others. The others segment includes power banks, pop sockets, protective cases, USB cables, selfie sticks, screen protectors, external cameras, and others. Wearing stylish earphones and headphones has become an emerging trend among people in various counties across the globe. Moreover, market players have introduced high tech earphones and headphones that posses features such as Bluetooth connectivity, noise cancellation, and wireless. This, in turn, is expected to boost the headphones/earphones segment. The battery and charger segments are expected to expand rapidly owing to the increasing demand for smartphone games, which reduce the battery life of the phones.



Segment by Key players:

- Panasonic Corporation

- Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

- Sony Corporation

- Samsung Electronics

- Apple

- Bose Corporation

- Plantonics, Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Batteries

- Headphones/Earphones

- Portable Speakers

- Chargers

- Memory Cards

- Others



Segment by Distribution Channel:

- Online

- Offline



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Mobile Phone Accessories Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Forecast

4.5.1. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Mobile Phone Accessories Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



