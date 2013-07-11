Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Phone Core Chip Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Phone Core Chip market to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing penetration of wireless communication networks. The market has also been witnessing increased focus on producing low-power integrated circuits (ICs). However, difficulties faced when providing high-precision and robust ICs in an economic manner could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Mobile Phone Core Chip Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Mobile Phone Core Chip market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC landscapes and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Qualcomm Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Broadcom Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Spreadtrum Communications Inc., ST-Ericsson Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



