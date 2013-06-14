Global Mobile Security Market 2012-2016 : Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Global Mobile Security market to grow at a CAGR of 47.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing popularity of smartphones and tablets. The Global Mobile Security market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of bring your own device policy. However, the increasing complexity of mobile devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Security market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Mobile Security market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include AVG Technologies N.V., Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee, and Symantec Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Avasta Software B.V, Echoworx Corp., F-Secure OYJ, Fiberlink Communications Corp., Fixmo Inc., Google Inc., Kaspersky Lab Inc., Microsoft Inc., Mobile Active Defense L.L.C., Motorola Solutions Inc., NetQin Mobile Inc., Nokia Corp., Odyssey Software Inc., Orange Telecom, Research In Motion Ltd., Sprint Nextel Crop., Trend Micro Inc., T-Mobile USA Inc., Telefonica Group, Verizon Communication Inc., and Vodafone Group plc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



