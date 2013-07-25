Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Services Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Services market to grow at a CAGR of 2.26 percent CAGR percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased deployment of next-generation networks. The Global Mobile Services market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of Voice over LTE (VoLTE). However, the reduced use of voice services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Services Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Mobile Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include AT&T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group plc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are America Movil Group, Bharti Airtel Ltd., China Unicom Ltd., Deutsche Telecom AG, France Telecom S.A, MTS Inc., NTT Docomo, Orange, Sprint Nextel Corp., Telefonica Group., Telenor Group, TeliaSonera AB, and T-Mobile International AG.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



