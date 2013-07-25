Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile VAS Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile VAS market to grow at a CAGR of 10.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The Global Mobile VAS market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of m-Commerce. However, the lack of awareness among mobile VAS users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile VAS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Mobile VAS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include CanvasM Technology Ltd., Comviva Technology Ltd., KongZhong Corp., and OnMobile Global Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amazon App Store, America Movil, Apple Inc., At&T Inc., Blackberry App Stores, Etihad Etisalat Co., Gemalto, Google Inc., Huawei Technology Inc., Intersec SA, Lumata, Nokia Corp., Ntt Docomo Inc., Opencode Systems Inc., Ovi Stores, Research In Motion Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Spice Global Pte. Ltd., Sprint Nextel Corp., and Tapjoy Inc.



