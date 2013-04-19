Global Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - Third Edition Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Mobile Value-added Service (VAS) applications represent a key aspect to the ongoing success of mobile network operators and everyone in the mobile communications value chain. With core services, such as bear voice and data communications becoming commodity offerings, wireless service providers are dependent on VAS applications to drive additional revenue and improved margins.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/mobile-vas-markets-applications-and-opportunities-third-edition



This research represents analysis of the mobile VAS markets, and applications. In addition, the report evaluates market opportunities for mobile VAS, markets, mobile commerce applications. It includes market opportunities and forecasting to 2018 for mobile VAS applications including worldwide mobile games markets and the potential revenues. Our research also identifies key issues and concerns such as security and privacy in mobile VAS and mobile commerce in particular. We evaluate global market dynamics through analysis of specific regions and countries.



This report includes forecasts in the following MVAS areas:



AUGMENTED REALITY (AR)

PUBLIC SAFETY

CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORKS (CDN)

CLOUD SERVICES

MOBILE PAYMENTS

MOBILE BANKING

MOBILE MARKETING AND ADVERTISING

MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M)

WEARABLE WIRELESS

SOLOMO GAMING MARKET

SOCIAL NETWORKIN

INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT)

BIG DATA

SUBSCRIBER DATA MANAGEMENT (SDM)

NETWORK OPERATOR API AND APPLICATIONS



Target Audience:



Mobile device manufacturers

Application stores/aggregators

Mobile network operators and their partners

Mobile VAS application development companies

Mobile infrastructure and support service providers



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166549



Report Benefits:



Forecasting for key Value-added Service (VAS) applications

Understand the role and importance of VAS applications for the network operator

Understand the impact of LTE on the supply/demand dynamics of data and how this impact the ecosystem

Identify key VAS applications that will develop new revenue streams and improve profitability for network operators

Identify important VAS applications within each major area including gaming, LBS, mobile marketing, commerce, and more

Understand the impact of Over the Top (OTT) applications and how network operators can combat this threat to their business

Identify the business case for key VAS applications that network operators can implement to combat the threat of OTT applications

Understand critical MVAS infrastructure including IP Multimedia Subsystem, Service Delivery Platforms, Self-organizing Networks, and more



Latest Reports:



LTE in Middle East and Africa - Market for Services, Devices, and Infrastructure 2013 - 2017 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166026



Africa and the Middle East are two of the fastest growing regions in the world for mobile communications and Internet adoption/usage. As of June 2012, Internet penetration in the ME represented approximately 40 % of potential penetration while mobile penetration reaches nearly 100%. In certain countries, mobile Internet is prevalent, such as Saudi Arabia wherein roughly 80% of users have mobile broadband.



The fourth generation (4G) of cellular via the LTE technology represents a huge step forward and opportunity for ME and Africa as it will open the door for many new applications, expanded usage of existing services, and many new user behaviors.



Artificial Intelligence in Big Data, Commercial Apps, Mobility and Search : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165735



Artificial Intelligence (AI) facilitates the efficient and effective supply of information to enterprises for optimized business decision-making. Major IT and software vendor companies are investing billions to generate revenue from AI based commercial solutions in various areas including robotics, machine translators, chat bots, voice recognizers, business intelligence systems, mobility control systems, intelligent search, and more.



The AI based solution market is valued at US$ 900 million globally by year end 2013 and is expected to grow exponentially over the next five years. Some of the biggest opportunity areas are commercial applications, search in the Big Data environment, and mobility control for generation of actionable business intelligence. The entire mobile/wireless ecosystem is well-positioned for AI via the growing adoption and expanded usage of consumer and enterprise electronics devices including smartphone, tablet, portable devices and wearable technologies.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/