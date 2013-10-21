Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Mobile Virtualization Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Virtualization market to grow at a CAGR of 25.58 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce capital and operational costs. The Global Mobile Virtualization market has also been witnessing the increasing convergence of personal and corporate profiles. However, the limited battery life of mobile devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Virtualization Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Virtualization market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Citrix Systems Inc., Open Kernel Labs, Red Bend Software, and VMware Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are AT&T Inc., Bitzer Mobile Inc., Green Hils Software, and LG Electronics Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analystâ€™s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Citrix Systems Inc., Open Kernel Labs, Red Bend Software, VMware Inc., AT&T Inc., Bitzer Mobile Inc., Green Hils Software, and LG Electronics Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144654/globalmobile-virtualization-market-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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