Global Mobile VoIP Solutions Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

The Global Mobile VoIP Solutions market in the Telecommunication industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 64.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing global network and wireless bandwidth capabilities. The Global Mobile VoIP Solutions market has also been witnessing the emergence of mobile VoIP-enabled phones. However, lack of awareness about mobile VoIP solutions issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market



The Mobile VoIP Solutions Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile VoIP Solutions market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fringland Ltd., Nimbuzz BV., Skype Inc., and Vonage Holdings Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Vyke Communications PLC., Truphone Ltd., Jajah Inc., Vopium A S



