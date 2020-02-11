Global Mobility as a Service Market Big Growth in 2026 : Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Motor Corporation, Chevrolet, Ford Motor, Hyundai, Nissan, SAIC, Volkswagen

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global Mobility as a Service Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; Grab; LeCab; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Mobike; Ridecell, Inc; Floatility GmbH; EasyMile; Careem; InDriver; ofo Inc.; Curb Mobility; Super Highway Labs Pvt. Ltd. among others.



Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.



Mobility as a service is the concept of providing transportation services to consumers such as individuals, enterprises, government organizations and other different end-users that reduce the usage of personally-owned vehicles to public transportation or even private transportation which is provided in an on-demand service model.



Market Drivers:



Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth

Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:



Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Mobility as a Service Market



Global Mobility as a Service Market is segmented into six notable segments which are type, colour, product type, packaging, body type and distribution channel.



On the basis of Service Type, Ride Hailing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service, Train, Self-Driving Cars, Others.

On the basis of Requirement Type, Daily Commuter, First & Last Mile Connectivity, Inter-City Trips, Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute, Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips, Others.

On the basis of Solution Type Technology Platforms, Payment Engines, Navigation Solutions, Telecom Connectivity Providers, Ticketing Solutions, Insurance Services.

On the basis of Geography, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents: Global Mobility as a Service Market



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Market, By Type



7 Market, By Organization Size



8 Market Analysis, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



What are the major market growth drivers?



Research strategies and tools used of Global Mobility as a Service Market:



This Intelligent Process Automation market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.



Key Points of this Report:



The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis



The report covers North America and country-wise market of Global Mobility as a Service Market



It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast



The report indicates a wealth of information on Global Mobility as a Service Market manufacturer



Global Mobility as a Service Market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included



Some of the major objectives of this report:



1.To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Market.



2.To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.



3.To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



4.Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.



5.To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.



6.To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.



7.Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Market



