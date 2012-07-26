New Food research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- This report analyses the Modified starch market by raw material, applications, and geography. By geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The modified starch products included in this report are mainly based on application types. The applications covered in this report are Food, Non-food (industrial), and Feed. In various applications the purpose of using modified starch is different and depends on the end-use and the functional characteristics of the modified starch and also on upstream factors like availability of type of modified starch and the commodity it is extracted from. The market is estimated from consumption side of the market.
This report estimates the market size of the global modified starch market both in terms of volume and value. It discusses market drivers, restraint and opportunity, raw material, and product price trends. It also includes value chain analysis and patent analysis. It also tracks the recent activities of market players in terms of product launches, expansion plans, supply contracts, and partnerships and collaborations. In addition, the top players of the modified starch market have been profiled in this report.
The modified starch market report covers its consumption across regions. It is analyzed in terms of volume (thousand tons) consumed in each region. The increasing awareness about convenience food, especially convenience health food, functional food, and the increasing dependency of application industry on the functional properties of starch are driving the growth in aerogel production. Also the drive amongst consumers for natural ingredients in food and feed industry adds to the demand for starch. The modified starch variants are natural derivatives from the starch, chemically enhanced for stability in diverse processing conditions. These are markedly different from the genetically modified variants, which mutate the native starch. These, hence, will have increasing consumer acceptance with maturing markets. The array of inherent native starch characteristics, chemicals, and techniques used for modifications means that there are endless variants of modified starches available to suit every application sector. Costs associated with its manufacturing are dependent heavily on the raw material availability and the stringent measures and techniques used for chemical modification. Also the bio-fuel policies have resulted in shortage of availability of corn (Maize) and wheat in U.S. and Europe for starch extraction purposes. The resulting high prices of these prime sources of starch are acting as a restraint for modified starch market growth.
