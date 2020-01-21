Global Modified Starch Market Professional Survey Report 2019, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The latest report on "Modified Starch Market (Source - Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat, and Other Sources; Application - Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, and Other Applications; Function - Thickeners, Stabilizers, Binders, Emulsifiers, and Other Function): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global modified starch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13070



Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Paper, and Pulp Industries are Expected to Grow the Demand of the Modified Starch Industry



The continuous growing demand for convenience food and pharmaceutical products around the world is helping to grow the demand for the modified starch market. Further, owing to its unique properties as thickness, stabilizing and binding its application is growing day by day in the food processing industries, animal feed industry and other industrial applications at a significant rate. Further, owing to its unique binding properties, its application in the paper manufacturing industry, where it facilitates to prepare a good quality paper of the required size for several industrial uses.



However, the availability of the substitute for the modified starch is restricting the growth of the modified starch market. The continuous growing demand for the different types of modified starch for industrial applications such as food and beverage, animal feed, paper, and pulp industries are expected to grow the demand of the modified starch in the developing countries in the near future.



Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/13070



Segmentation of the Modified Starch Market



The global modified starch market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and function. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include corn, cassava, potato, wheat, and other sources. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food and beverages, animal feed, and other applications. On the basis of function, the sub-markets include thickeners, stabilizers, binders, emulsifiers, and other functions.



North America is the Largest Market of the Modified Starch-Based Products



Geographically, the modified starch market is divided into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the modified starch-based products, owing to the presence of several food processing companies, animal feed manufacturing companies, and paper and pulp industries in this region.



Additionally, the presence of several aware consumer groups, who are very much familiar with the numerous application of the modified starch is helping to boost the demand for the modified starch-based product in this region. Europe is the second-largest market after North America for the modified starch products. The Asia-Pacific modified starch market expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the modified starch for animal feed production, food, and beverage manufacturing and other industrial application.



Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-modified-starch-market



Key Players in the Modified Starch Industry



The global modified starch market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are The Agrana Group, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, The cooperative Avebe U.A., Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, and SMS Corporation Co., Ltd, among others.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the modified starch.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.