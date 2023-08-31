Global Modified Starch Market Trends and Insights by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), End-User (Food & Beverages, Feed, and Industrial), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global modified starch market is estimated to have been valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022. This market is projected to expand and reach a value of USD 15.9 billion by 2027, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% over the forecast period.



The evolution of the global modified starch market is being influenced by a blend of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors observed in key countries. These factors are expected to play a substantial role in driving market growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period.



The shift towards natural food ingredients, spurred by increasing demand and consumer preference, has given rise to the adoption of clean-label and plant-based products. This shift has notably boosted the use of modified starch derivatives in the food industry. Modified starch, renowned for its qualities as a thickener and binder, is valued for enhancing attributes such as smoothness, hardness, gloss, and whiteness.



The feed market, although comparatively smaller and less explored in comparison to non-food applications, is witnessing growth. Modified starch is an integral component in feed, primarily serving as a milk replacer and energy source. It aids in enhancing digestibility and promoting livestock weight gain. Ongoing efforts are focused on exploring novel feed applications through the development of modified starch extraction and processing techniques. Notably, modified starch, particularly from sources like potatoes, has shown potential for improving growth performance in animals like weaning pigs and acting as a milk replacer for newborn calves.



In the paper industry, modified starch plays a pivotal role by contributing to the paper's functional properties and structural integrity. It is used as a wet-end additive and surface modifier in papermaking. Modified starches lend body to paper by binding pulp fibers together, enhancing surface properties, and improving printability and writing properties. The growing use of recycled paper has amplified the need for starch derivatives to maintain fiber quality during the recycling process.



The North American market, predominantly driven by the United States, holds a significant share in the global modified starch market. The US has embraced technological advancements, incorporating modified starch across various industries. Its applications range from canned soups to confections, and from pastry fillings to instant puddings. The trend of ready-to-eat meals and processed foods has further propelled the growth of the modified starch market in the region.



Key players in this market include Tate & Lyle (UK), Emsland (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Avebe (Netherlands). These industry leaders contribute to shaping the evolving landscape of the global modified starch market.



