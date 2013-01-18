Global Modular Instrument Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Modular Instrument market to grow at a CAGR of 12.20 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for cost-effective automated test equipment. The Global Modular Instrument market has also been witnessing increasing R&D activities across industries. However, the increasing price war among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy The Copy Of This Report visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-modular-instrument-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, Global Modular Instrument Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Modular Instrument market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Agilent Technologies Inc., EADS North America Defense Test and Services Inc., National Instrument Corp., and Aeroflex Holding Corp.



To Browse All Reports visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The other vendors mentioned in the report are VTI Instruments Corp., Giga Tronics Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co KG, Guzik Technical Enterprises Inc., Phase Matrix Inc., Tabor Electronics Ltd., and United Electronic Industries, Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158771



Latest Reports:



Global IGBT based Power Module Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158774

Global Convergent Charging Software and Services Market 2011-2015: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/158779