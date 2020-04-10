Global Molecular Biology Enzymes Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, New England Biolabs, Promega

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Molecular biology enzymes, kits and reagents find their usage across a wide range of applications, such as, life science research, diagnostic testing and drug discovery, research and development. Molecular biology products are used for the analysis of cell surface markers that act as diagnostic and/or therapeutic targets. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) that includes RT-PCR, qPCR, preparative PCR among others is one of the most commonly used diagnostic and preparative procedures in molecular biology. It can also be utilized in applications such as gene expression analysis, diagnostics and DNA fingerprinting that made PCR one of the largest application segments of this market in past few years. Current ongoing research and development activities in most of the biotechnology and drug manufacturing companies will augment the growth of this market.



The global market size of Molecular Biology Enzymes is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



The Molecular Biology Enzymes Market can be categorized into seven major segments, namely, proteases and proteinases, ligases, polymerases, phosphatases, restriction endonucleases, reverse transcriptases and other molecular biology enzymes. Whereas the molecular biology kits and reagents market can be categorized into six major application segments, namely, PCR, epigenetics, cloning, restriction digestion, sequencing and other applications.



Segment by Key players:

- Thermo Fisher Scientific

- Merck

- New England Biolabs

- Promega

- Illumina

- Agilent Technologies



Segment by Type:

- Polymerases

- Ligases

- Other Enzymes



Segment by Application:

- Academic& Research Institutes

- Hospitals& Diagnostic Centers

- Pharmaceutical& Biotechnology Companies

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Continued……



