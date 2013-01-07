Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage market to grow at a CAGR of 17.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in positive attributes of molten salt. The Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage market has also been witnessing the increase in RandD initiatives. However, the decline in solar subsidy rates could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Molten Salt Thermal Energy Storage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming ears. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Abengoa Solar S.A., Areva S.A.S., General Electric (GE) Energy LLC., and Pratt and Whitney Rocketdyne Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Siemens Energy Inc., Acciona Solar Power Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, BrightSource Energy Inc., Corning Inc., Directed Vapor Technologies International Inc., DuPont E.I., Hitachi Ltd, and SCHOTT AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



