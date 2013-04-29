Global Molybdenum Industry Report, 2012-2015 and China Molybdenum Market Share,Size,Research Report and Analysis 2013 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- In 2012, the global economic growth was weak, the bulk commodity demand was reduced, and the prices generally declined. As a result, the molybdenum market remained in the doldrums, the prices showed a downward trend, and the annual average price was USD 12.74 per pound of molybdenum, a decrease of 17.5% from 2011. At the end of 2012, the supply of molybdenum ore decreased, the demand from steel mills increased, and the molybdenum price began to rise.



In 2012, the global molybdenum output was 229 kilotons and the consumption was 225 kilotons, basically in balance. With the recovery of steel demand since the fourth quarter of 2012, the demand for molybdenum is expected to resume growth. After 2014, some mines currently under construction will start production, such as Chile’s Sierra Gorda copper-molybdenum mine (controlled by KGHM and Sumitomo Metal) that is expected to start production in 2014. In addition, Grupo Mexico and Rio Tinto also plan to increase production.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166946



China is a large producer and consumer of molybdenum in the world, and the global increment in the production and consumption of molybdenum in the past two years mainly came from China. In 2012, China produced 92 kilotons of molybdenum (equivalent to metal content), accounting for 40.2% of the global molybdenum output, and consumed 85 kilotons, accounting for 37.8% of the global molybdenum consumption. Due to the national protection on strategic resources, molybdenum resources will be concentrated in large enterprises, and the supply will be effectively controlled.



Global molybdenum producers are mainly concentrated in countries with rich molybdenum reserves such as China, the United States and Chile. Global top 10 molybdenum producers account for 2/3 of the global output. Mineral resources are controlled by major molybdenum companies, and the access to large-quantity and high-quality molybdenum ore resources has become the biggest obstacle to entering the industry.



In 2012, top 10 molybdenum producers accounted for 66.4% of the global output, and the U.S. Freeport was the largest molybdenum producer with a share of 17%, followed by Chile’s Codelo and GMexico.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-and-china-molybdenum-industry-report-2012-2015



Chinese molybdenum production enterprises are mainly concentrated in the regions with rich molybdenum reserves such as Henan, Shaanxi and Liaoning. Jinduicheng Molybdenum and Luoyang Molybdenum, the owners of world-class molybdenum mines Jinduicheng Molybdenum Mine and Luanchuan Molybdenum Mine respectively, are in the forefront of the world, and ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the world in terms of molybdenum output in 2012.



With six chapters and 89 charts, Global and China Molybdenum Industry Report, 2012-2015 makes an in-depth analysis of the development background, current status and market pattern of molybdenum industry in China and worldwide, and sheds light on the production, operation and development trend of global molybdenum industry leaders such as FCX and GMexico as well as Chinese enterprises including Jinduicheng Molybdenum and Luoyang Molybdenum.



Related Reports :



China Structure Adhesive Industry Report, 2012-2015 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166945



Structure adhesive is a kind of high value-added adhesive with higher technical content and higher conditions for production and application than average adhesives. In 2007-2011, China’s output of structure adhesive presented a CAGR of 16.6%, higher than the growth rate of 13.6% of the adhesive industry in the same period. In 2012, China had a total of nearly 300 professional structure adhesive manufacturers with the output rising by 19.6% year-on-year to 453,000 tons. In particular, silicone adhesive, epoxy adhesive and PU adhesive were the three that enjoyed highest output, with the combined proportion as high as 90% or more.



Driven by the robust demand from downstream building, wind power and automotive manufacturing sectors as well as the advances in industrial technology, China-made structure adhesives, especially top-grade special adhesives with silicone adhesive, epoxy adhesive and PU adhesive as base materials, are expected to see an AAGR of 15%-20% when it comes to output.



China Feed Amino Acid Industry Report, 2012 - 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166920



In the feed industry, amino acid is an important nutritional additive whose main role is to compensate for the lack of amino acids in feed. Most widely used feed amino acid comprises lysine, methionine, threonine and tryptophan etc.



In recent years, benefiting from the push of the downstream feed industry and technology introduction through joint venture, China’s feed amino acid industry has embraced rapid development. In particular, China’s output and consumption of lysine as the most consumed feed amino acid in China approximated 855,000 tons and 610,000 tons respectively in 2012, rising by 14% and 22%. Chinese lysine market is highly concentrated and dominated by several manufacturers including Changchun Dacheng, Ningxia Eppen, COFCO Biochemical (Anhui), Meihua and CJ (Liaocheng) with total market share of nearly 79% in 2012.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/