Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market to 2017: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2013 -- The report provides in-depth analysis of therapeutic indication, which includes HER2 Breast Cancer, Bone Metastases and Bone Loss Due to Cancer Therapy, Relapsing-remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS), Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Furthermore, it includes market forecasts for each of the covered therapeutic indications. The report also explores the competitive landscape with a competitive analysis of the top companies in the market.



GBI Research analysis estimated the global monoclonal antibodies market to be valued at $15.6 billion in 2010, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7% between 2002 and 2010. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2010 and 2017 and to reach $31.7billion by 2017. In-depth analysis in the report is based on propriety databases, primary and secondary research and inhouse analysis by the GBI Research team of experts.



View Full Report With TOC@



GBI Research analysis found the R&D pipeline for the monoclonal antibodies market to be moderate. Many of the major pharmaceutical companies such as Roche, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson are expanding into this market. This indicates that monoclonal antibodies R&D activity will remain active for at least the next four to five years.



Data and analysis of the monoclonal antibodies market in the leading geographies of the world: the US and Europe. The indications treated by different classes of MAbs discussed, which are covered in this report are in breast cancer, bone loss & metastasis, RRMS, NSCLC and rheumatoid arthritis.

Annualized market data for the monoclonal antibodies market from 2002 to 2010, with forecasts to 2017.

Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market sizes, market shares, annual costs of therapy and sales volumes

Key drivers and restraints that have had significant impact on the market.

Competitive landscape of the global monoclonal antibodies market including benchmarking of the top companies. The key companies analysed in this report are Hoffman La Roche, Amgen, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Biogen Idec, Merck, Eli Lilly



