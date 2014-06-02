Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Monoclonal Antibodies Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

The market for monoclonal antibodies (mAB) has become the fastest growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry. In 2012, there were more than 30 monoclonal antibody therapies approved by the FDA which generated annual sales of more than US$ 40 Billion. As the therapeutic mABs already play a significant part in effective medical treatment, it is most likely that their importance would increase by manyfolds in the future.



There has been a continuous rise in the market for therapeutic monoclonal in recent years. In 2012, there were more than 25 monoclonals in US and the EU. Currently, there are about 10 monoclonals which have already achieved category of "blockbuster", that is they are widely used medications that have been able to generate profits of more than US$ 1 Billion (each) to companies that market them. It has been estimated that in 2012, the global sales of antibody-based therapeutic products was around US$ 55 Billion.



Global Monoclonal Antibodies Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various Monoclonal Antibodies based drugs being developed for the treatment of multiple diseases. Research report covers all Monoclonal Antibodies based being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Monoclonal Antibodies market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each orphan designated drug profile in development phase are covered in Global Monoclonal Antibodies Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



Global Monoclonal Antibodies Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 117



Preclinical: 426



Clinical: 11



Phase-0: 1



Phase-I: 183



Phase-I/II: 35



Phase-II: 159



Phase-II/III: 7



Phase-III: 64



Preregistration: 4



Registered: 2



Marketed: 56



Unknown: 7



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156604/global-monoclonal-antibodies-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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