Global Motorcycle Market 2011-2015 New Report

The Global Motorcycle market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the favorable demographic profile and increasing disposable incomes. The Global Motorcycle market has also been witnessing increasing demand for fuel-efficient motorcycles. However, stringent emission standards for two-wheelers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Motorcycle Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC, the Americas, and the Europe regions; it also covers the Global Motorcycle market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Jiangmen Dachangjiang Group Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Harley-Davidson Motor Co., Eicher Motors Ltd., KTM Sportmotorcycle AG, and Bajaj Auto Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

