New Transportation research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Global Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global motorcycles market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The motorcycles market consists of all classes of on- and off-road motorcycles including scooters and mopeds.<\li> - The global motorcycles market had total revenues of $64,739.4m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.7% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 44.7 million units in 2013.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $82,970.0m by the end of 2018.
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Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the motorcycles market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalmotorcycles market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key motorcycles market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global motorcycles market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Global motorcycles market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Global motorcycles market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global motorcycles market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
Who are the top competitiors in the global's motorcycles market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bajaj Auto Limited, Hero MotoCorp Limited, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
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