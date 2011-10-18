Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global MRI Market: Strategic Assessments of Leading Suppliers market report to its offering



This report provides diagnostic imaging industry executives with strategically significant competitor information, analysis and insight crucial to the development and implementation of effective business, marketing and R&D programs. The report includes information not available from any other published source, such as sales, profit, MRI system placements and installed base.



The companies analyzed in this report include Esaote, General Electric, Hitachi, Philips, Shimadzu, Siemens, and Toshiba.



Report Objectives:



- To establish a comprehensive, factual, annually updated and cost-effective information base on performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the world’s leading MRI suppliers.

- To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-a-vis the leading competitors.

- To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisition and joint venture candidates.

- To complement the organizations’ internal competitor information gathering efforts with strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight.



Contains 720 pages and 65 tables



View the table of contents of this market research report at http://www.reportstack.com/product/53598/global-mri-market-strategic-assessments-of-leading-suppliers-.html



Browse all pharma reports related to medical imaging at http://www.reportstack.com/subcategory_report/11/207/216/Pharma-Healthcare/Clinical-Diagnostics/medical-imaging.html



Contact:

Reportstack

http://www.reportstack.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635