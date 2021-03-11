DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Multi Cloud Management Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



One of the biggest factors that is surging the growth of the multi cloud management market size is the increasing acceptance of cloud services around the world. As per the GMI Research analysis, the total end-user spending on public cloud services is projected to touch 18.5% by the end of 2021. The rising requirement for high-end governance and the growing agility & automation are the two major factors that are surging the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of microservices and containerization for cloud-native applications has further boosted the demand for multi-cloud solutions, especially among enterprises.



The growing fear of vendor lock-in is encouraging the end-users to move towards the adoption of multi-cloud management. Vendor lock-in is usually cited as a significant hurdle in cloud service adoption. Through the multi-cloud management, various end-users are moving towards vendors, which has restricted the dependency on one particular vendor. The relative independence is promoting the end-users to negotiate with vendors for better pricing, Service-Level Agreements (SLAs), or both of these. Additionally, multi-cloud management solutions provide flexibility in the deployment of data and allow the end-users to move their workload to different clouds based on their requirements. Thus, this factor will further drive the growth of the multi cloud management market share in terms of revenue. Various factors such as portability concerns on various cloud environments along with stringent regulatory requirements are likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Multi Cloud Management Market



Multi Cloud Management Market's leading Manufacturers:



- BMC Software

- CenturyLink

- Accenture

- VMWare, Inc.

- Flexera

- Doublehorn

- CliQr Technologies

- Clodyn

- Oracle Corporation

- IBM Corporation



Platform Segment Drivers



Based on the platform, the external enablement platform segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period. An external enablement platform allows the Telecommunications Service Providers (TSPs), IT distributors, cloud computing vendors, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and the hosting providers to increase their product offerings by integrating their applications and services with the cloud services brokerage (CSB) platform to improve profitability and the customer base. The augmenting market potential for cloud brokers is expected to drive the segment's demand.



To Know More About Multi Cloud Management Market



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, North America is projected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The cloud services market arena in North America is shifting from isolated solutions to platforms integrating onsite, public, and private IaaS. The continuous technological advancements in cloud computing is further helping the multi-cloud management market to grow in this region. Various sectors such as Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, and other industries is opting for this solution, thus contributing to the market growth.



Multi Cloud Management Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Platform:



- Internal Enablement

- External Enablement



Segmentation by Application:



- Metering & Billing

- Infrastructure & Resource Management

- Compliance Management

- Lifecycle Management

- Provisioning

- Others



Segmentation by End User:



- BFSI

- IT & Telecom

- Government

- Retail

- Healthcare

- Media & Entertainment

- Travel & Hospitality

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.