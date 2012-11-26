Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Global Multi-factor Authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 21.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising number of regulatory requirements. The Global Multi-factor Authentication market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of phone-based authentication solutions. However, the increasing total cost of ownership could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Multi-factor Authentication market industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Entrust, Inc., Gemalto N.V., RSA Security Inc., and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: Equifax, SecurEnvoy Ltd, SafeNet, Inc., Deepnet Security, and CryptoCard.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
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