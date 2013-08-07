Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Multi-factor Authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 19.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of government regulatory requirements. The Global Multi-factor Authentication market has also been witnessing an increasing popularity of phone-based authentication solutions. However, the high cost of deploying multi-factor authentication solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Multi-factor Authentication market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., Entrust Inc., Gemalto N.V., and VASCO Data Security International Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are ActivIdentity Corp., Aladdin, Anakam, Arcot, Authentify, CryptoCard, Deepnet Security, ID Control, PhoneFactor, PortWise, Quest Software, SafeNet, SecureAuth, Secure Envoy, SecurStar, Swivel Secure, Tricerion, and TriCipher.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

