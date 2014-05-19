Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
About Multi-factor Authentication
Multi-factor authentication is a technique for enhancing security systems with the help of two or more forms of authentication that are not related to each other. It is used to develop an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access. A multi-factor authentication system mainly uses credentials such as passwords, pins, mobile phones, security tokens, smart cards, and biometrics for authentication. A multi-factor authentication system relies on the following factors: "something the user knows", "something the user has", and "something the user is". These factors must be authenticated by the user in a multi-factor authentication process.
Analysts forecast the Global Multi-factor Authentication market will grow at a CAGR of 19.31 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Multi-factor Authentication market for the period 2014-2018. The report covers the different forms of multi-factor authentication solutions, i.e., two-factor authentication and three-factor authentication. To calculate the market size, it considers revenue generated from OTP hardware tokens, smart card-based authentication, and phone-based authentication. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Multi-factor Authentication market. However, it does not include those companies that provide only services and do not have their own product. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
EMC Corp.
Entrust Inc.
Gemalto NV
VASCO Data Security International Inc.
Other Prominent Vendors
ActivIdentity Corp.
Anakam
Arcot
Authentify
Bio-Key International Inc.
CA Technologies Inc.
CryptoCard
Deepnet Security Ltd.
Equifax
HID Global Corp.
ID Control
Microsoft Corp.
MicroStrategy Inc.
Mi-Token Inc.
Panorama Software
Pentaho Corp.
PhoneFactor Inc.
PointSharp AB
PortWise
SafeNet Inc.
Salient Management Co.
SecureAuth
SecurEnvoy
SecurStar
SMS Passcode
Swivel Secure
Symantec Corp.
Tableau Software
Technology Nexus AB
Telesign Corp.
Tibco Spotfire
Tricerion
TriCipher
Key Market Driver
Increase in Compliance Requirements.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
High Overall Cost.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Increasing Popularity of Phone-based Authentication Solutions.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Companies Mentioned
EMC Corp., Entrust Inc., Gemalto NV, VASCO Data Security International Inc., ActivIdentity Corp., Anakam, Arcot, Authentify, Bio-Key International Inc., CA Technologies Inc. , CryptoCard, Deepnet Security Ltd., Equifax, HID Global Corp., ID Control, Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mi-Token Inc., Panorama Software, Pentaho Corp., PhoneFactor Inc. , PointSharp AB, PortWise, SafeNet Inc., Salient Management Co., SecureAuth, SecurEnvoy, SecurStar, SMS Passcode , Swivel Secure, Symantec Corp., Tableau Software , Technology Nexus AB, Telesign Corp., Tibco Spotfire, Tricerion, TriCipher
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/155806/global-multi-factor-authentication-market-2014-2018-.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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