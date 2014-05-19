Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Multi-factor Authentication

Multi-factor authentication is a technique for enhancing security systems with the help of two or more forms of authentication that are not related to each other. It is used to develop an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access. A multi-factor authentication system mainly uses credentials such as passwords, pins, mobile phones, security tokens, smart cards, and biometrics for authentication. A multi-factor authentication system relies on the following factors: "something the user knows", "something the user has", and "something the user is". These factors must be authenticated by the user in a multi-factor authentication process.

Analysts forecast the Global Multi-factor Authentication market will grow at a CAGR of 19.31 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Multi-factor Authentication market for the period 2014-2018. The report covers the different forms of multi-factor authentication solutions, i.e., two-factor authentication and three-factor authentication. To calculate the market size, it considers revenue generated from OTP hardware tokens, smart card-based authentication, and phone-based authentication. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Multi-factor Authentication market. However, it does not include those companies that provide only services and do not have their own product. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

EMC Corp.

Entrust Inc.

Gemalto NV

VASCO Data Security International Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



ActivIdentity Corp.

Anakam

Arcot

Authentify

Bio-Key International Inc.

CA Technologies Inc.

CryptoCard

Deepnet Security Ltd.

Equifax

HID Global Corp.

ID Control

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Mi-Token Inc.

Panorama Software

Pentaho Corp.

PhoneFactor Inc.

PointSharp AB

PortWise

SafeNet Inc.

Salient Management Co.

SecureAuth

SecurEnvoy

SecurStar

SMS Passcode

Swivel Secure

Symantec Corp.

Tableau Software

Technology Nexus AB

Telesign Corp.

Tibco Spotfire

Tricerion

TriCipher



Key Market Driver

Increase in Compliance Requirements.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

High Overall Cost.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Popularity of Phone-based Authentication Solutions.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



EMC Corp., Entrust Inc., Gemalto NV, VASCO Data Security International Inc., ActivIdentity Corp., Anakam, Arcot, Authentify, Bio-Key International Inc., CA Technologies Inc. , CryptoCard, Deepnet Security Ltd., Equifax, HID Global Corp., ID Control, Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mi-Token Inc., Panorama Software, Pentaho Corp., PhoneFactor Inc. , PointSharp AB, PortWise, SafeNet Inc., Salient Management Co., SecureAuth, SecurEnvoy, SecurStar, SMS Passcode , Swivel Secure, Symantec Corp., Tableau Software , Technology Nexus AB, Telesign Corp., Tibco Spotfire, Tricerion, TriCipher



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155806/global-multi-factor-authentication-market-2014-2018-.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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