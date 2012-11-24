Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2012 -- The Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor market 2011-2015 to grow at a CAGR of 17.23 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for MLCCs in smartphones. The availability of cost-effective MLCCs is also contributing to the growth of the Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor market. However, the effects of natural calamities have posed a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. and Walsin Technology Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in this report include TDK Corp., YAGEO Corp. and KEMET.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will be the revenue of the market in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90627/global-multilayer-ceramic-capacitor-market-2011-2015.html