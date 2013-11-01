Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.53 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth in aging population. The Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market has also been witnessing technological advancements. However, the high price and low accuracy of remote patient monitoring Systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Philips Healthcare, and Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are A&D Company Ltd., CAS Medical Systems Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., GE Healthcare Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Schiller AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in the US

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation by Category

7.1 Low acuity

7.2 Mid acuity

7.3 High acuity



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