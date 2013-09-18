Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Therapeutics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising diagnosis and treatment rates. The Global MS Therapeutics market has also been witnessing the emergence of biomarkers. However, the lack of therapies available to manage the progression of the disease could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Therapeutics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global MS Therapeutics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Bayer HealthCare AG, Biogen Idec Inc., Merck Serono SA, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AB Science, Abbvie Inc., Active Biotech AB, Astra Zeneca plc, Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., and Sanofi SA.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bayer HealthCare AG, Biogen Idec Inc., Merck Serono SA, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AB Science, Abbvie Inc., Active Biotech AB, Astra Zeneca plc, Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche Inc., and Sanofi SA.



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