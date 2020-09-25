Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Is Projected to Witness Significant Growth in Coming Years

Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- The Mushroom Cultivation Market is estimated at USD 16.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in the number of consumers switching towards flexitarian and vegetarian diets, especially in developed countries. Mushrooms are a rich source of vitamins and serve as a meat alternative. Apart from this, in developing countries, cost-effectiveness associated with mushroom cultivation has gained the interest of growers. The availability of abundant agriculture wastes that act as a substrate for mushroom cultivation is further expected to boost mushroom production in these countries.



The shiitake mushroom segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the mushroom cultivation market during the forecast period.



Also known as Black Forest mushrooms, these mushrooms are preferred by consumers because of their aromatic flavor, various nutritional and medicinal health benefits. They are one of the most popular cultivated varieties of specialty mushrooms. Native to Asia, it is primarily cultivated in Japan, China, and the US. They are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, protein, and are low in calories. Multiple health benefits associated with shiitake mushrooms is expected to boost its sales in the coming years at a global level.



South America is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.



South America mushroom cultivation market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Countries such as Brazil and Argentina constituted the largest markets in the South American region. Rising awareness among consumers regarding the medicinal and culinary value of mushrooms is expected to expand mushroom cultivation in these countries. The availability of agriculture waste in these countries is expected to gain the interest of growers to switch towards mushroom cultivation since agriculture waste acts as a substrate for mushroom production. Lucrative opportunities ie ahead for Brazil since it is the largest producer of sugarcane at a global level, generating a significant amount of agriculture waste.



Leading companies are Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland), Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland), Mycelia (Belgium), South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US), Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK), Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany), Italspwan (Italy), Mushroom SAS (Italy) Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo), Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan), Societa Agricola Porretta (Italy), Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc. (US), Fresh Mushroom Europe (Belgium), Commercial Mushroom Producers (Ireland), Lambert Spawn (US), F.H.U Julita Kucewicz (Poland), Polar Shiitake Oy (Finland), Heereco BV (Netherlands), Bluff City Fungi (US), and Mycoterra Farm (US).



