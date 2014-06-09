Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Music on Demand Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Music on demand is a service that allows customers to listen to and download music. High-quality music is made available for purchase, access and play back by the service provider. In this type of service, the service provider purchases digital rights from music recording companies. The service is provided through network services, where the user pays a subscription fee, or pays per download or to access the music free of cost, which is an ad-based streaming model. The user can also download music and playlists directly to their smartphones for offline listening on the go without using the internet.



Analysts forecast the Global Music on Demand market will grow at a CAGR of 20.64 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Music on Demand market can be segmented into five types: Download, Subscription, Ad-based Streaming, Mobile and Others. These are types of music on demand services. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Music on Demand market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate market size, the report considers revenue generated by the services provided by the market vendors. The market calculation, however, does not include online radio streaming services. The report also provides a market size based on its user base.



Global Music on Demand Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Music on Demand market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Amazon.com, Inc.



- Apple, Inc.



- Google, Inc.



- Microsoft Corp.



- Pandora Media, Inc.



- Rdio, Inc.



- Sony Corp.



- Spotify AB



Other Prominent Vendors







- Aspiro



- Beats Electronics LLC



- Blinkbox Music



- Deezer



- Gaana.com



- Grooveshark



- Hungama MyPlay



- Guvera



- JB Hi-Fi Pty Ltd



- Last.fm



- Mixcloud



- MOG



- Myspace LLC



- Nokia Mixradio



- Rara



- Rhapsody



- Saavn LLC



- Samsung Music Hub



- Slacke



- Songl



- Songza



- SoundCloud



- Thumbplay



- TuneIn Radio



- We Are Hunted



Key Market Driver



- Upsurge in Subscription Services.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Piracy Concerns.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increase in Adoption of Cloud Services in Music Streaming.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156868/global-music-on-demand-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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