Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Musical Instruments Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Musical Instruments market to grow at a CAGR of 2.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing disposable income of consumers. The Global Musical Instruments market has also been witnessing an increase in online retailing. However, the high cost of musical instruments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Musical Instruments Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Musical Instruments market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are D'Addario & Company Inc., Gibson Guitar Corp., QRS Music Technologies Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG Shure Inc., and Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142000/global-musical-instruments-market-2012-2016.html