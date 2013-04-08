Global Nanofiber Market 2012-2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Nanofiber Market to grow at a CAGR of 38.36 percent CAGR over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of nanofibers in the Electronics sector. The Global Nanofiber market has also been witnessing increasing popularity of carbon nanofibers. However, the high toxicity of nanofibers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Nanofiber Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Nanofiber market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this market space include Ahlstrom Corp., Donaldson Co. Inc., E. I. du Pont Nemours and Co., Hollingsworth and Vose Co., and Johns Manville.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Kuraray Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Fibers Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Argonide Corp., Biomers, C-Polymers GmbH, Carbon NTand F 21, Catalytic Materials LLC, Catalyx Nanotech Inc., Clearbridge Nanomedics, Electrovac AG, Espin Technologies Inc., Esfil Techno AS, FibeRio Technology corp., Finetex Technology, FutureCarbon GmbH, Grupo Antolin, Hemcon Medical Technologies Inc., Hills Inc., Irema-Filter GmbH, Japan Vilene Co. Ltd., Kertak Nanotechnologies S. R. O., Metpro Corp., Nanofiber Solutions, NanoMas Technologies Inc., NanoTechLabs inc., Nanoval GmbH and Co. KG, Pyrograph Products Inc., Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd., SNS Nanofiber Technology LLC, and US Global Nanospace Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



