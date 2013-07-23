Global Nanomedicine Market to 2016: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Nanomedicine market to grow at a CAGR of 12.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the emergence of nanorobotics. The Global Nanomedicine market has also been witnessing the increasing use of novel nanomaterials. However, lengthy approval procedures could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Nanomedicine Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Nanomedicine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Pfizer Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Ablynx NV, Acusphere Inc., Aphios Corp., Arrowhead Research Corp., BioForce, Nanosciences Holdings Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Biophan Technologies Inc., BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., CombiMatrix Corp., Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., IDEX Corp., IGI Laboratories Inc., Kereos Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., MIV Therapeutics Inc., Nanobiotix S.A., NanoCarrier Co. Ltd., Nanogen Inc., NanoLogix Inc., NanoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nanotherapeutics Inc., NanoViricides Inc., Paladin Labs Inc., pSivida Corp., Qiagen N.V., Roche Holding AG, Skyepharma PLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Starpharma Holdings Ltd., Stryker Corp., and Tecan Group Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



