Global Nanotechnology Market to Witness Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- For the past few years, the nanotechnology market has been experiencing a significant growth across the globe as the technology provides a plethora of new opportunities to improve monitoring capabilities and minimize contaminants in the environment. In their latest research study, “Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2017”, RNCOS analysts identified that the global nanotechnology industry has been growing at a rapid pace with rising applications in sectors like drug delivery, diagnostic devices etc. In addition, market trends like nanotechnology based thin film solar cells with high efficiency, nanomaterials with higher strength, robust growth in nanofibers and nanomedicine market etc are booming growth in this industry. Considering the above factors, the global nanotechnology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during 2013-2017.



Research Analysis & Highlights



Our report, “Nanotechnology Market Outlook 2017”, covered in more than 195 pages provides an extensive research and cogent analysis of the current status and expected position of the nanotechnology industry in various countries like US, UK, China, India etc. In the report, we have studied the nanotechnology market by application, by components and by region. On the application front, we have analyzed nanotechnology use in electronics, energy, cosmetics, medical and defence. By component, the nanotechnology market can be segregated into nanomaterials, nanotools and nanodevices. The report covers their present and future share in the market. In addition, it covers the nanotechnology patent analysis including number of patent publication by USPTO under Class '977 - Nanotechnology' and global top assignees of nanotechnology patent literature.



Besides this, our report covers the global R&D funding for the nanotechnology including break-up for corporate, public and venture capital funding along with their forecast. The regional analysis of different types of funding has also been covered for the present and future. The report even covers country-level analysis of R&D funding to provide in-depth understanding about investment related to nanotechnology.



With a view to providing a balanced outlook of the global nanotechnology market to clients, our report also includes the profiles of key industry players, like Altair, Nanophase Tech and Nanosys, among others.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Nanofibers Market Witnessing Robust Growth

- Nanomedicine: Becoming the Hottest Growing Sector

- Nanotechnology: Thin-Film Solar Cells with Record Efficiency

- Rising Applications of Nanomaterials with Higher Strength



