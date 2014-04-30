Global Naphtha Market Is Expected to Reach USD 237,625.2 Million by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Transparency Market Research has launched a new market report titled "Naphtha Market (chemicals, energy/fuels and others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019". According to the report the demand for naphtha is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in terms of revenue from 2013 to 2019 and the market was valued at USD 167,711.8 million in 2012 are expected to reach USD 237,625.2 million by 2019. In terms of volume the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2013 to 2019.



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The market witnessed growth in recent years due to rising demand for naphtha from various end-user industries such as plastic, construction, transportation and many others. In addition, development of new manufacturing technique is another factor contributing towards the market growth. However, volatile prices of crude oil and availability of cheap and abundant alternatives such as shale gas and LPG are the factors restraining market growth.



In 2012, the naphtha market by applications was dominated by chemicals segment and accounted for over 60% share of the market in terms of volume as well as revenue. Naphtha is mainly used as feedstock for production of petrochemicals. In terms of volume the chemicals application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2013 to 2019. Energy and fuel segment is expected to grow at a rate of 5.0% from 2013 to 2019 in terms of revenue. Naphtha is also used for gasoline blending in various industries. The demand for naphtha in energy and fuel applications is highest from the steel industry followed by fertilizers plants and power plants.



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Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for over 40% share of the market in terms of both revenue and volume. This dominance is driven mainly due to rising demand for plastics used in building materials, electronics and cars. As Naphtha being the dominant feedstock for plants that produces the key plastic ingredient ethylene. In terms of volume, North America market is expected to grow at a rate of 2.6% from 2013 to 2019 followed by Europe which is expected to grow at CAGR of 2.1% for the same period. Growing demand from the gasoline sector and plastic industry are the factors contributing towards the market growth in this region.



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There are many players in the market, however, very few have a significant market share. The market for naphtha is highly fragmented as the top four companies occupied less than 30% of the market share in 2012. The rest of the market is occupied by various small and medium players. Some of the major players of the market are Royal Dutch Shell plc, British Petroleum and Chevron.



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