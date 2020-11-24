Global Narcotic Analgesics Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2018-2026

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2020 -- The development of tolerance for non-narcotic analgesics is the primarily reason behind the constantly increasing sales for narcotic analgesics. Attributing to the higher efficacy in pain management and quick onset of action, narcotic analgesics are largely used in palliative care services for treating patients suffering from neuropathic pain. Increasing focus on palliative care services in third world countries and readily available reimbursements are the key factors expected to boost the consumption of narcotic analgesics globally. Moreover, various government initiatives to provide palliative care in low-/middle-income countries for the effective treatment of patients suffering from debilitating cancer pain are increasing the demand for narcotic analgesics as pain medication in these countries.



Narcotic Analgesics Market: Segmentation



The global narcotic analgesics market can be segmented on the basis of form type, product type, application, dosage form, distribution channel and geography.



Based on form, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:



Natural

Semi-synthetic

Synthetic



Based on the product type, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:

Oxycodone

Fentanyl

Hydrocodone

Hydromorphone

Morphine

Methadone

Oxymorphone

Pentazocine



Based on the application, the global narcotic analgesics market has been segmented as:

Analgesia

Surgical Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Cough Suppression

Diarrhea Suppression



Narcotic Analgesics Market: Market Participants



The global market for narcotic analgesics is fragmented with a large number of market players. Examples of some of the primary players operating in the global narcotic analgesics market are Purdue Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis Plc., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Egalet.



