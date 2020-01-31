Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market 2020, by Types of Pipelines, Technology, Company Profiles, Industry Growth, Demand, Expenses, and Investment Opportunities to 2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Nature gas pipeline is a kind of pipe specially used for gas transportation.

Steel is one of the major raw materials used in manufacturing natural gas pipelines and studies have shown that the cost of steel amounts to almost 16% of the total cost for manufacturing one mile of gas pipeline. As a result, the current trend of decreasing steel prices will signifiacntly drive the growth of the natural gas pipeline market in the next few years. Though the rise in energy prices increases the manufacturing costs, the reduction in prices of Iron ore and steel scrap, which are used as raw material to make steel, will fuel the growth of the natural gas pipleine market over the forecast period.



Global Natural Gas Pipeline market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natural Gas Pipeline.



This report researches the worldwide Natural Gas Pipeline market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Natural Gas Pipeline breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Natural Gas Pipeline capacity, production, value, price and market share of Natural Gas Pipeline in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kinder Morgan

Gastite

Enbridge

Omega Flex

Continental Industries

Inter Pipeline

Weber

Wheatland Tube

Natural Gas Pipeline

Northern Natural Gas



Natural Gas Pipeline Breakdown Data by Type

Gathering Pipelines

Transportation Pipelines

Distribution Pipelines

Natural Gas Pipeline Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore



Natural Gas Pipeline Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



Natural Gas Pipeline Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Table of Contents



Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications



Chapter One: Study Coverage



1.1 Natural Gas Pipeline Product



1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study



1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered



1.4 Market by Type



1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market Size Growth Rate by Type



1.4.2 Gathering Pipelines



1.4.3 Transportation Pipelines



1.4.4 Distribution Pipelines



1.5 Market by Application



1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Market Size Growth Rate by Application



1.5.2 Onshore



1.5.3 Offshore



1.6 Study Objectives



1.7 Years Considered



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



2.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Production



2.1.1 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Revenue 2014-2025



2.1.2 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Production 2014-2025



2.1.3 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Capacity 2014-2025



2.1.4 Global Natural Gas Pipeline Marketing Pricing and Trends



2.2 Natural Gas Pipeline Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025



2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape



2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)



2.3.2 Key Natural Gas Pipeline Manufacturers



2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues



2.5 Macroscopic Indicator



2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions



2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution



Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacture



