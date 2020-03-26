Global Natural Language Generation Market 2020-2025 Opportunities and Industry Expansion : IBM, Apple, Microsoft, Automated Insights, Amazon Web Services

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- The Natural Language Generation market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The report proves to be indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. This Natural Language Generation report presents with the key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction. A proficient team works meticulously with their potential capabilities to generate this finest Natural Language Generation market research report.



The Global Natural Language Generation Market accounted for USD 279.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% forecast to 2025.



The study emphasizes advancement in Natural Language Generation solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Natural Language Generation market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.



In the final section of the report on Natural Language Generation the 'dashboard view' of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Natural Language Generation market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the Natural Language Generation marketplace.



Major Business Entities Covered in this Report





- IBM Corporation,



- Apple,



- Microsoft,



- Automated Insights, Inc.,



- Amazon Web Services, Inc.,



- SAS,



- AX Semantics,



- Phrasetech,



- NARRATIVEWAVE,



- Yseop,



- Narrativa,



- Artificial Solutions,



- CoGenTex,



- Narrative Science,



- Conversica,



- Linguastat,



- Textual Relations,



- Phrasee,



- Retresco,



- 2txt – natural language generation GmbH and vPhrase,



- Dolbey,



- NetBase Solutions, Inc.,



- Verint-Systems,



- NewsRx LLC,



- Arria NLG plc among others





Market Segments



On the basis of application





- predictive maintenance,



- fraud detection and anti-money laundering,



- customer experience management,



- risk and compliance management





By Geography





- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).



- North America (US, Canada, Mexico).



- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.



- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).



- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa





Based on component,





- software,



- services





Services are sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further sub segmented into consulting services and training and support.



On the basis of business function,





- finance,



- operations,



- marketing and sales,



- human resources and legal





On the basis of deployment model,





- cloud



- on premises





On the basis of organization size,





- small and medium sized



- large sized enterprise





On the basis of end-users





- banking,



- financial services, and insurance (BFSI),



- healthcare,



- government,



- telecom,



- retail,



- manufacturing,



- energy and utilities,



- transportation and logistics and others





Major Market Drivers and Restraints:





- Proliferation of big data and the related technologies



- Rising demand for intelligent business processes



- Strong necessity with respect to recognize customers behavior



- Lack of skilled professionals





Industry Developments





- Development of NLG Product will act as driving factor which will lead the natural language generation market



- In September 2016, Arria NLG launched Recount software as a service (SaaS) business reporting tool which is being intended to work with huge web based accounting frameworks such as Quickbooks, Sage and Xero providing clients with instant financial bits of knowledge, communicated in plain dialect.



- In October 2017, Automated Insights, Inc. brought a new integration which makes more people to participate NLG directly within their Tableau dashboards. This will help in directly asking most pertinent questions within Tableau and to receive real-time analysis from Wordsmith.





