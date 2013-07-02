Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Share and Size 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- This report offers detailed analysis of the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market.



To check out the table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-naval-vessels-and-surface-combatants-market-2013-2023-country-analysis-market-profile



Summary



"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis:



Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170016



Reasons To Buy



"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:



Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants spending till 2023 by region.

Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

Obtain detailed information on leading Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants programs of major defense spenders across the world.

Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



Browse All The Report Of This Publisher Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/publisher/84



Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence



2 Country Analysis - Naval vessels and Surface Combatants

2.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.1.1 Destroyers to account for the largest share of expenditure during the forecast period

2.1.2 CVN-21 class aircraft carriers to drive the US naval vessels market

2.1.3 Spending on Corvettes to account for the third largest segment in the US

2.2 Russia Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.2.1 Corvettes to lead the Russian naval vessels and surface combatants market

2.2.2 Aircraft carriers expected to be the second largest spend category in Russia

2.2.3 French built Mistral to lead the amphibious vessels market in Russia

2.3 UK Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.3.1 Aircraft carriers expected to account for the largest segment in the UK during the forecast period

2.3.2 The frigates market to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

2.3.3 Destroyers program expected to last till 2014

2.4 France Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

2.4.1 Frigates to account for the largest area of expenditure during the forecast period

2.4.2 Aircraft carriers to drive the market in France until 2015

2.5 India Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/