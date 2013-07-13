Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012-2022: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

“The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012–2022” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global naval vessels MRO market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The demand for naval vessel MRO services is anticipated to be driven by ageing naval vessels globally, technological innovations in the industry, internal and external security threats, territorial disputes and modernization initiatives undertaken by navies across the world. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Despite the economic crisis in Europe, Europe’s share of the global market is projected to increase during the forecast period, albeit marginally due to the scheduled deployment of various modernization programs which had been initiated in previous years



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The navies of today’s especially the US and those of the commonwealth nations rely extensively on a suite of technologies that support command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). According to military scholar Dr. Norman Friedman, the various C4ISR technologies on offer provide navies with the capability to conduct picture based warfare which is based on using an almost real-time picture of what is happening. Moreover with reduced fleet sizes, new threats and the volume of ocean-borne trade, the importance of partnerships in the naval realm has significantly increased. Therefore, defense ministries are now inclined towards investing robustly in developing new C4ISR capabilities for their respective navies and help co-evolve these systems for the AUSCANZUKUS (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and US) states



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“The Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2012–2022” provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits



Detailed market analysis

The report provides detailed analysis of the market for naval vessels MRO during 2012–2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



The main providers in the industry

Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, SAIC, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Elbit Systems, Abu Dhabi Ship Building, Kongsberg, Saab, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Teledyne Brown Engineering, DCNS, Babcock International Group, URS Corporation



Market entry opportunities and entry strategies

Military nations across the globe are currently in a state where most of their active fleets are aging and with most nations opting for defense budget cuts, MRO activities are expected to rise substantially during the forecast report. The US has the world’s largest fleet of naval vessels and the age of fleet is a major factor that has been considered by the Pentagon while formulating the fiscal 2013 budget request which has given high priority to the Army’s reset and new build initiatives. Other than the reset programs, the US is also investing significantly in major naval vessel electronic upgrades as these systems are a necessity in aging vessels, some of which still rely upon motor based systems to operate the gunnery and locomotion systems. A recent example is the US Navy’s Submarine Electronics System Engineering program which aims to enable troubleshooting, assessments, installation, test, certification, repair, system troubleshooting, refurbishment and logistics support to submarine combat, electronic systems and mechanical systems support.



Key Market Issues



Countries looking to install ballistic missile defense capabilities

Recent years has witnessed various countries upgrading their fleet of naval warships including frigates, cruisers, destroyers and amphibious ships with ballistic missile defense capabilities. With various countries currently involved in border disputes and other geo-political conflicts, governments are now upgrading their naval vessels with anti-ballistic missiles to combat existing threats. Specifically, a ballistic missile threat currently exists in Europe, Asia and the Middle East and the governments of these countries are spending robustly to equip their warships with integrated air defense combat systems



Navies outsourcing MRO work to decrease response time

Navies around the world are increasingly outsourcing the maintenance and logistics support contracts, both to maintenance specialists and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This is primarily to increase their ability to respond to crisis situations and adapt to the dynamic nature of technology changes in the industry. The various blue water navies such as the Royal Navy, US Navy, Royal Australian, Hellenic and Royal Norwegian navies, as well as others in South America, have decided to adopt a strategy to focus their budgets on their field of expertise which includes managing fleet deployment and ensuring ships have a technological edge.



Companies expected to consolidate in the face of global defense budget cuts

The naval vessels MRO sector is currently witnessing a phase of moderate MandA activity in keeping with the trend of sector consolidation when military demand falls. As defense spending has leveled off in recent years, companies operating in all areas of defense are looking to diversify their offerings in order to compete for the various contracts on offer, and add more revenue streams to their existing lines of business. Additionally, growing financial pressure, an overabundance of MRO companies and pressure from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is also expected to force a consolidation of the industry and a change in the MRO business model.



Procurement of used naval vessels to result in increased naval MRO expenditure

In recent years many developing countries across the world have started acquiring used ships from navies of other more developed countries. These vessels are then refitted and overhauled to adapt to the needs of the acquiring country’s navy. This approach has delivered benefits to the navies of several nations such as Chile, Egypt, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria among many. As such, the trend has picked pace and with fleet reduction measures that have been implemented as a result of cost reduction, more and more countries are willing to sell off their aging naval vessels.



