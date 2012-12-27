Global Nebulizer Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Nebulizer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the incidence of lung-related or respiratory diseases. The Global Nebulizer market has also been witnessing the trend of the increasing adoption of online marketing strategy. However, the availability of other types of inhalers in the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Nebulizer market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Nebulizer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Allied Healthcare Product Inc., GF health Product Inc., Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., PARI Respiratory Equipment Inc., and Philips Respironics Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing and MABIS Healthcare Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Research portfolio in the Healthcare series includes reports on the Pharmaceutical Market, Medical Devices Market, Diagnostic Market, Vaccine Market, Oncology Market, CRO Market, Orthopedic Market, Hearing Aids Market, Dental Care Market, Medical Imaging Market, Endoscopy Market, Dialysis Market, Telemedicine Market, Cancer Drug Market, Glucose Monitoring Market, Infusion Pumps Market, Defibrillators Market, Neuromodulation Market, Capnography Market.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91821/global-nebulizer-market-2011-2015.html