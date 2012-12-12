Global Nectars Report 2012: MarketResearchReports.bi

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Product Synopsis

Published by Canadean, the Global Nectars Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the carbonated soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Nectars Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global nectars soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Nectars have retained their upward trend now for over ten years, which is more than can be said for the competing juice category. However the rate of progress has definitely begun to slow, from 10% in 2007 (+1.4 bn litres) to just over 1% in 2011 when less than 200 million litres joined the global market



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Four regions - Rest of Africa, Asia, Latin America and MENA - saw growth last year with China responsible for almost 70% of additional volume driven by improving living standards and the perceived wellness benefits of nectars. This one country has become a constant supporter of incremental growth



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Nectars Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Nectars Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the nectars category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits



- Dataincludesnectars consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.

- Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).

- Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.

- A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.

- Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.



Key Market Issues



- Pure juice continues to outsell competing nectars but the gap is continually tightening.

- In 2005 juice volumes were 10 bn litres ahead of nectars. Last year the difference was only 5.5 bn litres



Key Highlights



- Nine out of every ten litres are now ambient. The actual market share has waivered between 89-90% for almost ten years. At the same time the chilled segment has hovered at 8-9% of global volume. Last year it was 9%. There is also a tiny frozen segment, all in North America. This is seeing an accelerating contraction

- Nectars have a wider flavor spread than pure juice. One in five litres has been orange since 2007 when the share dipped slightly but mixed flavors are a close second. Apple and peach volumes are also over 1.6 bn litres each and mango has made enormous strides in recent years. It has practically tripled in volume since 2001 and now stands close to 1 bn litre

- Over 80% of nectars volume is sold through the off-premise channel, 4% higher than for competing juice. This share has inclined to stabilize over time with on-premise also tending to grow in line with the overall market



