Global Nectars Report 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Global Nectars Report 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Nectars Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the carbonated soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Nectars Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global nectars soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Modest growth of 2% was seen for the category in 2012, with the global nectars market reaching 16.8 bn litres. Not all regions participated in this positive performance, however. Australasia and Europe suffered slight declines in demand, but North America recovered a little of the ground it lost following the downward spiral it entered into in 2008.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Shrinking demand in East and West Europe has been driven by lost volume from the German and Russian markets. A lack of innovation in Germany and nectars brands transferring into still drinks in Russia drove this trend.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Nectars Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Nectars Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the nectars category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesnectars consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuationis provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
Pure juice continued to outsell competing nectars, but the gap tightened even further in 2012. Lower prices, wider flavour range, less sugar content and reduced acidity levels all work in favour of nectars.
Asia (+6%) finally overtook West Europe (+8%) to become the second largest centre of consumption in 2012.
Key Highlights
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