Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Network Analytics Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Network Analytics



Network analytics solutions enable network managers to gain a deep understanding of what is happening on their networks through improved visibility and monitoring. Network analytics focuses on network and equipment performance to enable mobile operators to identify network issues in advance. With the help of network analytics solutions operators can manage and enhance the user experience. Network analytics solutions are primarily deployed in the following sectors: Telecom, BFSI, Cloud Service Providers, and Healthcare.



Analysts forecast the Global Network Analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 27.64 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Network Analytics market can be divided into three segments: Customer Data, Network Data, and Market Intelligence. These are the types of network traffic data collected.



Global Network Analytics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Network Analytics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Cisco Systems Inc.



- Danaher Corp.



- Hewlett-Packard Co.



- IBM Corp.



- JDSU Uniphase Corp.



- Procera Networks



Other Prominent Vendors







- Accenture plc



- Alcatel Lucent SA



- Allot Communication Ltd.



- Ascom Holding AG



- Bradford Networks



- Calix Inc.



- Empirix Inc.



- Hitachi Data Systems Corp.



- Juniper Networks, Inc.



- Netronome Systems Inc.



- Pentaho Corp.



- Sandvine Corp.



- TIBCO Software Inc.



- Virtela Technology Services Inc.



- VPIsystems Inc.



- WildPackets Inc.



Key Market Driver



- Increasing Demand for Network Control and Optimization.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Continuous Change in Design and Up gradation of Technologies.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increase in Adoption of Cloud Computing.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned:



Cisco Systems Inc., Danaher Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., JDSU Uniphase Corp., Procera Networks,Accenture plc , Alcatel Lucent SA, Allot Communication Ltd., Ascom Holding AG , Bradford Networks , Calix Inc. , Empirix Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corp., Juniper Networks, Inc., Netronome Systems Inc., Pentaho Corp., Sandvine Corp. TIBCO Software Inc., Virtela Technology Services Inc. , VPIsystems Inc., WildPackets Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156416/global-network-analytics-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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