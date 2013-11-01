Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Network Intrusion Prevention System Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Network Intrusion Prevention System market to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of security threats on enterprise networks. The Global Network Intrusion Prevention System market has also been witnessing the adoption of network IPS among SMBs. However, the implementation challenges faced by the vendors in the growing IT infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Network Intrusion Prevention System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Network Intrusion Prevention System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Co., McAfee Inc., Sourcefire, Inc., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Juniper Networks, Inc., Stonesoft Corp., Corero Network Security, Inc., Radware Ltd., NSFOCUS Information Technology, and Enterasys Networks.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145239/global-network-intrusion-prevention-system-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###