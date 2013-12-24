Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Global Network Intrusion Prevention System market to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the number of security threats on enterprise networks. The Global Network Intrusion Prevention System market has also been witnessing the adoption of network IPS among SMBs. However, the implementation challenges faced by the vendors in the growing IT infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Network Intrusion Prevention System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Network Intrusion Prevention System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Co., McAfee Inc., Sourcefire, Inc., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Juniper Networks, Inc., Stonesoft Corp., Corero Network Security, Inc., Radware Ltd., NSFOCUS Information Technology, and Enterasys Networks.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Drugs Abuse Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

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Drug testing business is described as providing of drug testing services to the various private and government agencies. Drugs testing services are primarily required for screening devices, defensive tools and for legal requirement. Drug testing is gaining importance in various parts of the world due to year on year rising instances of drug abuse among employees, students and athletes. Annually, millions of samples are tested for the presence of drug metabolites and alcohol. Moreover, drug testing agencies play an important role in indentifying drug addicts and providing solutions to help them quit the habit.



In order to create a safe and productive work environment, various multinational companies now prefer to perform employee drug testing. This also helps to reduce crime associated with drug abuse, productivity loss, serious health problems and social dysfunction.



Companies have also come to realize the various business opportunities behind drug testing. In the US alone, drug abuse cost more than $550 billion a year, which includes drug abuse and addiction due to tobacco, alcohol and illegal drugs. Moreover, illicit drug use in the region cost around $180 billion to health care system and drug enforcement agencies. On the other hand, due to globalization, drug abuse has become a worldwide problem and developing countries in Asia and Africa are now reporting more problems of drug abuse; such regions hold immense business potential for drug testing service companies.



Some of the major companies operational in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, AdnaGen, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Biomedical Diagnostics, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Dako, DiaSorin, Eiken and Fujirebio.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Flavored And Functional Water Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019

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Flavored water is a category of bottled mineral, spring or purified water containing flavours. The functional water is a derivative of flavored water with added functional ingredients such as botanicals, vitamins, minerals and oxygen. These types of drinks do not contain caffeine, colour, carbonation or preservatives. The growing health concern of the masses, which is making them refrains from consuming carbonated or artificial flavored drinks, acts as major driving factor for the industry. These drinks are priced similar to the carbonated drinks, which reduces the switching cost of the consumer, thus increasing the attractiveness of these drinks.



The common flavours in the flavored and functional waters market are orange, apple, cherry, lemon, peach and mixed. Asia Pacific has been emerging as a strong market registering double digit growth in 2012. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Nestle, Danone, Coca Cola and PepsiCo.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Reasons for Buying this Report

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- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

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- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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