Global Network Management Software Market in the Telecom Industry 2012 - 2016 - Industry Growth,Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Network Management Software Market in the Telecom Industry grow at a CAGR of 9.08 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased deployment of next-generation telecom networks. The Global Network Management Software Market in the Telecom Industry has also been witnessing the increase adopting of automated network management software. However, the budgetary restraints on IT investment in the Telecom industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Network Management Software Market in the Telecom Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Network Management Software market in Telecom industry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include CA Technology Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Visual Network Systems Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alcatel-Lucent,Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson (Lm) Tel-Sp Adr., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,Nokia Siemens Networks B.V., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



